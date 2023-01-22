This Maine police department is spreading joy with return of 25 Days of Kindness

What began as a small task of asking officers to do something they wouldn’t typically do as part of their daily routine, like shoveling, has grown.

PORTLAND, Maine — What began in December six years ago as a small task of asking officers to do something they wouldn’t normally do as part of their daily routine, like shoveling snow or checking on someone, has launched a thriving kindness program for the Holden Police Department.

Holden police Chief Chris Greeley said the #25DaysofKindness has grown tremendously in the past three years, thanks to the kindness and generosity of the people in the community who want to make a difference in someone else’s life.

As officers performed more acts of kindness in the tiny town of Holden, people began to take notice, and they too wanted to help by donating toys, clothes, and cash to the department.

This year, the program has been so widely successful that it has been extended long past its 25-day namesake. Usually, it runs from Dec. 1 until Dec. 25.

Greeley said the spirit of kindness had sparked so much support and generosity the department received approximately $26,000 in donations during December 2021 for the community event. They have given back at least $24,000 to the community and are still in the spirit of giving by bringing back the 25 Days of Kindness early.

On Friday, a young woman the department described in a Facebook post as “underemployed and homeless” walked into the police station and was given food, a quilt, and money to help her pay for her car registration.

On Saturday, officers with the Holden Police Department visited a Mobile home park in the area and donated either fuel for heating or a $100 gift card to every occupied unit.

To learn more about the department’s 25 Days of Kindness visit the Holden Department’s Twitter page.