Apply for a 2023 TEGNA Foundation Grant to help your nonprofit

The TEGNA Foundation grant process is now open for nonprofits that address food insecurity or help with people experiencing homelessness or are unhoused.

MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER Maine is accepting 2023 grant proposals from qualified nonprofit organizations that serve within Maine.

NOTE: Grant money awarded in this round of 2023 grants will focus on nonprofit organizations that address food insecurity and nonprofits that help with Mainers experiencing homelessness or are unhoused.

(See below for DE&I Grants - which are separate from the community grants)

Grants are awarded through the TEGNA Foundation, a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. The foundation's mission is to invest in the future of the communities we serve and the future of our industry.

Download: TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM

Current Maine application deadline: Postmarked by August 21, 2023, and mailed to or emailed to:

Kim Charland – Community Relations Director

NEWS CENTER Maine – TEGNA Foundation Grant

1 Congress Square

Portland, ME 04101

Email: Kimberly.Charland@NEWSCENTERMaine.com

Notification process:

Applicants will be notified through email as provided on the application. The grant committee reviews and finalizes funding decisions during September. All applicants will be notified of funding decisions in November.

Your grant proposal application packet MUST contain the following information:

Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form

IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

Your organization's non-discrimination policy

One-page project budget and a one-page summary organizational budget

Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:

1. Needs Statement

Objectives of the project to be funded

Whether the project is new or ongoing

Constituency to be served

Community and volunteer involvement

2. Sustainability statement

Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

How the project will be evaluated

Plans for continued funding, committed and applied-for

Guidelines & information:

Applications are reviewed on an annual basis but can be submitted anytime during the year

The current application deadline is August 21, 2023 (postmarked by)

Organizations can be awarded a grant every other year

Grant requests should be program-specific and not for general operating funds/salaries

Grants will not be awarded for scholarships or start-up monies

NEWS CENTER Maine adheres to the guidelines described on the TEGNA Foundation's website

What we don't fund:

Individuals

Private foundations

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under 501(c)(3)

Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)

National or regional organizations, unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the US and its territories.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Additional questions can be addressed by email to Kimberly.Charland@NEWSCENTERMaine.com

About the TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people we serve by supporting nonprofit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes.