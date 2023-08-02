2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits

Each organization will help improve Mainers' lives and tackle today's environmental and mental health challenges.

MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc.

The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation.

In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and NEWS CENTER Maine highlighted environmental issues and nonprofits that helped with Mainers' mental well-being. Three organizations were chosen for their exceptional support within their communities; Camp Kita, Frenchman Bay Conservancy, and Portland Park's Conservancy.

Camp Kita is a nonprofit tuition-free summer bereavement camp for children who are survivors of a loved one's suicide. Based in North Berwick, the organization gives its support and structured programming to relieve the mental stress and trauma children have endured.

Through group therapy, physical activities like hiking, sports, swimming, and mentoring, Camp Kita is doing great things to take care of our future generations. The grant money will allow the camp to stay free for all campers, up to 77% of which might not be able to afford to go without the TEGNA Foundation Grant aid.

This helps Maine take care of, not only Mainers' mental well-being but also gives children a chance to recover from great loss and learn how to cope with their grief throughout their lives.

The Frenchman Bay Conservancy is a nonprofit, nationally accredited land conservation organization. Over the course of its 34 years of operation, FBC has conserved and protected over 13,000 acres of land.

The nonprofit protects a large variety of ecosystems and traditional land uses, including forests, wetlands, coastlines, mountains, and much more. With a noble goal of preserving Maine's rich ecosystems, the TEGNA Foundation Grant is supporting their mission through local education.

With the grant money, FBC can teach nature-based programming to students in the Regional School Unit 24 area. That includes schools such as Hancock Public Schools, Ellsworth Public Schools, and in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System. With the aid of the TEGNA Foundation Grant, FBC can provide sustainable outdoor education to Maine's youth.

The Portland Parks Conservancy is also a nonprofit organization with the mission of preserving and protecting Portland's parks, trails, picnic grounds, performance venues, and more.

They believe in maintaining the land that allows Mainers to connect with each other to create lasting memories of the good times they had surrounded by nature.

Developing programs to engage the community in healthy outdoor activities, addressing climate change, and supporting the youth to work alongside nature is what Portland Parks Conservancy is all about. Backed by the TEGNA Foundation Grant, their conservation, educational, and actionable programs will flourish as the seasons continue to change and grow right here in Maine.

Thank you to all the nonprofit organizations that applied for the TEGNA Foundation Grant in 2022. NEWS CENTER Maine wishes you a wonderful 2023 year in helping Maine grow.