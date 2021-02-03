'Help Can't Wait': Register to donate blood at NEWS CENTER Maine's 2021 Red Cross Blood Drive on March 24

Every two seconds, someone needs blood in the United States. Register for NEWS CENTER Maine's 2021 Red Cross Blood Drive to help a fellow Mainer.

MAINE, USA — March is Red Cross Month.

During emergencies—"Help Can’t Wait."

That's why NEWS CENTER Maine is joining forces with the American Red Cross to help our fellow Mainers in need. We are asking our viewers to help their neighbors by donating blood on Wednesday, March 24.

With the simple act of donating blood or platelets, eligible donors can help save up to three lives with one donation.

The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Make a difference. Join us on Wednesday, March 24 for the blood drive.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Go to RedCrossBlood.org

Click on DONATE BLOOD then FIND A BLOOD DRIVE

Enter CODE: NEWSMAINE

Choose your donation site and time

As a national network, the Red Cross has a unique responsibility to meet the demand for blood wherever and whenever it is needed.

The Red Cross uses local blood donations to first meet the need of area hospitals, but can also provide blood throughout the country.

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is Type O.