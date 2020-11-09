United Ways of Maine kick off their annual campaign

United Ways of Maine begins their annual statewide fundraising campaign.

This week marks the kickoff of the United Ways of Maine annual fundraising campaign. Because of COVID-19, their fundraising plans this year have been drastically impacted. They’re calling it United for Maine.

The nine United Way chapters have traditionally relied on visiting workplaces to make their annual appeal, but that environment has obviously changed. That’s why this year, they’re banding together in a statewide appeal to generate much needed funds for grants to non-profit organizations that serve the people of Maine. And once again, because of COVID-19, those services are needed more now than ever.

You can donate to the United Ways of Maine and select the United Way you would like your donation to help.

Several events are planned for all United Ways, state wide, beginning September 14, 2020. See all 9 United Ways below, and click for their campaign kick off events.

Hunger during this pandemic is also a statewide issue. All 9 United Ways will be participating in a text to donate food drive.

TEXT UnitedForME to 41444 to donate to the United Ways of Maine virtual food drive.

Looking for more United Way events in your area, or looking to volunteer in your area. Click the link of the United Way that is closest to your Maine community.

