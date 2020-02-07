2020 Peaks to Portland Virtual Swim has begun

From July 1 through July 25 you can participate in the Peaks to Portland Virtual Swim to Benefit Kids.

PORTLAND, Maine — The YMCA of Southern Maine's Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids was supposed to take place on July 25, beginning at Peaks Island and ending on Portland's East End Beach.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Peaks to Portland Swim has gone virtual.

For those who registered, and there is still time to register, the swim can be completed with the 25 day period allotted by the YMCA of Southern Maine.

From July 1 through July 25, swimmers can set their own schedules and chose their own swimming location to complete the 2.4 miles for The Peaks to Portland Virtual Swim to Benefit Kids.

As a reminder, don’t attempt to swim the race route – during regular years the harbor master shuts down the shipping channel for this swim. He will not be doing so this year. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding proximity to others to protect the health of everyone in the community.

This year, because of the virtual format, the fundraising minimum/registration fee is just $125, but organizers ask that you try to raise more. All proceeds benefit children in the YMCA of Southern Maine's youth development programs.