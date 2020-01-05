PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine is holding its third Feed Maine Telethon this Thursday, May 7 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. All donations will benefit The Good Shepherd Food Bank.

During the coronavirus pandemic, hunger is an issue. Good Shepherd Food Bank is estimating that the rate of people who lack access to good, healthy, and nutritious food—the food insecure—could grow by as much as 40%.

Before the current health crisis, an estimated 180,000 Mainers were food insecure and needed help from food pantries. Good Shepherd Food Bank estimates the number of Mainers could reach 250,000 during this pandemic.

RELATED: Bar Harbor Food Pantry continues to help families during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

How can you help? By donating if you are able to. (The number to call/link to donate at will be posted here on May 7.)

Wondering how your donation will be used?

$38 = An emergency food box to supplement a household meal budget for approximately 1 month

$150 = Food to sustain a child experiencing food insecurity for 2 months

$500 = Potatoes and apples to accompany 450 emergency boxes

$1,200 = provides 32 families with an emergency food box

It’s important to note—these are just estimates based on what Good Shepherd Food Bank learned from the unemployment and poverty rates that followed the Great Recession in 2008. They are using data from that time period to help estimate what we could see over the coming months.

RELATED: Thank you, Maine! You've helped raise almost $300,000 for those in need

There will be five 'Matching Mainers' hours, where your donation will be matched up to $25,000 each hour.

Joan Benoit Samuelson has offered up her knitting skills to Good Shepherd Food Bank. During the telethon, viewers who donate $100 or more will receive a handmade potholder, created by Joan herself (while supplies last).

Joan Samuelson/NCM

Food insecurity has risen in Maine and we hope if you can donate you do on Thursday, May 7.

And if you need assistance during the pandemic, you can call 2-1-1.

RELATED: Winthrop food pantry helps hundreds of people in need during the COVID-19 crisis

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Business owners concerned their employees are making more money claiming unemployment

RELATED: FDA approves emergency use of remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

RELATED: Road to recovery: Mainers share personal stories of coronavirus, COVID-19 diagnosis

RELATED: Watch live: President Trump hosts recognition ceremony for 'hard work, heroism, hope'

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: 55 dead, 657 Mainers recovered out of 1,123 confirmed cases