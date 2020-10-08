2020 Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess crowned despite cancellation

Just because we can't have a lobster festival doesn't mean we don't get to crown royalty.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Lobster Festival 2020 has been canceled. However, a Sea Goddess for 2020 has still been crowned!

Chloe Elizabeth Blake of Warren was crowned the 2020 Sea Goddess of the Rockland Lobster Festival over the weekend, on Saturday, August 8th, according to the Village Soup.

Blake is a 2020 graduate of Medomak Valley High School. She is the daughter of Benjie and Alicia Blake.

Julia Paige Clough of Rockland was named Crown Princess of the 2020 Lobster Festival.

Clough is a 2020 graduate of Oceanside High School. She is the daughter of Christopher Clough and Kami Evans.

Read more about the coronation on the Village Soup HERE.

Watch the full coronation ceremony HERE.