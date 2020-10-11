Sarssm's 2020 Chocolate Lovers' Fling will be a virtual event on Saturday November 21.

The Sarssm's Chocolate Lovers' Fling will be streaming on Saturday, November 21 from 8-9 p.m.

The event will include pre-recorded segments from NEWS CENTER Maine's own Sharon Rose, Blake from Coast 93.1, and SARSSM’s Executive Director, Gina Capra.

The event's Lead Sponsor, the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, will also have a representative speak.

There will be chocolate making as Maine Gourmet Chocolates, based out of Auburn, will be creating one of their chocolates just for this event.

The Fling is a free event and all are welcome. You can stream the event, and ticket donations are appreciated.

An online auction is available as well, which runs from Nov.14 to Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.

Sarssm, Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine, is holding this auction as their largest fundraiser of the year. Rates of sexual violence are found to increase during times of national and global crisis, all of their programs are running over capacity during this time.