Sunday, November 3 is the 7th annual Save Your Breath 5K that will take place along The Kennebec Rail Trail, in Augusta.

Deb Violette

This event will help support Free ME from Lung Cancer’s mission - to reduce the suffering caused by lung cancer by raising money for research, education and community support. Free ME from Lung Cancer also assists in helping uninsured high-risk patients get early detection, low dose CT scans and single family, low income homeowners get access to radon air abatement systems.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and the second most diagnosed cancer in both men and women in the United States..

Prizes will be handed out for top finishers of the 5K.

$ 100 will be awarded to the overall top male/female.

the overall top male/female. $25 will be awarded to the top male/female in each age group.

$25 will be awarded to the top person with a stroller.

All winners will receive Free ME from Lung Cancer's medal.

Note: For those who do not wish to run the 5K, but walk it, Capitol Park will be reserved for you.

The Children’s fun run, for 7 years of age and younger, will begin at 7:45 AM and is hosted by the Children's Discovery Museum. Cost is $5 per child, which will be donated to the Museum. Each child participating will receive a medal from the Children’ Discovery Museum.

Free ME from Lung Cancer will provide free childcare for registered participants during the race.

Click to register for the Save Your Breathe 5K in Augusta, Maine.

Details for race day

Doors open at 7:00 AM and race will begin at 8:00 AM

The race is timed by Back 40 timing

Registration for the walk and run is $25.00 and $10 for event tee shirt.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be a media sponsor for the Save Your Breathe 5K.