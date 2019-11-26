MAINE, Maine — It’s NEWS CENTER Maine’s 37th annual Coats and Toys for Kids campaign.

In 1983, the Salvation Army created the campaign in an effort to collect coats for Maine families who couldn't afford a warm winter coat. NEWS CENTER Maine and the Salvation Army joined together in 1990, establishing a partnership for the Coats for Kids campaign.

In 2004, toys were added by NEWS CENTER Maine to the campaign, becoming Coats & Toys for Kids.

An estimated 853,000 coats and 71,210 toys have been collected over the years.

The campaign:

Each year, several Hannaford, Shaw's and Pratt Abbott locations serve as drop-off spots for peoples' donations. New or gently used coats and new, unwrapped toys are generously left in giant boxes provided by PepsiCo.

All the coats are brought to Pratt Abbott cleaners where they are cleaned, stored, then distributed by the Salvation Army along with the toys.

Dates, times, locations:

Coats will be accepted Thursday, November 28 through Tuesday, December 31. 34 days to get your donations in!

Toys will be accepted from Thursday, November 28 through Sunday, December 15 — just two and a half weeks, leaving time to distribute to those in need for the holiday season.

Coats & Toys for Kids Day is December 7. We will be live from 7 locations throughout the state collecting coats and toys. These locations include Hannaford in Augusta on Cony St., Newport on Moosehead Trail, Sanford on Main St., Waterville on Elm plaza. Shaw’s in Bangor on Main St. and Auburn on Center St. Pratt Abbot on Forest Ave in Portland.

NEWS CENTER Maine will air two Coats and Toys for Kids’ television specials on December 7 at 8:30AM and 11:30AM.

Thank you to Springer’s Jewelers for being Coats and Toys for Kids Day of sponsor.

Drop-off windows will vary depending on store hours. Check your local Hannaford, Shaw's or Pratt Abbott for opening and closing times.