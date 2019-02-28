March is Red Cross Month.

NEWS CENTER Maine is again joining forces with the Red Cross to celebrate, and we’re urging our viewers to be someone’s super hero by donating blood or platelets, or becoming a volunteer. Through the simple act of donating blood or platelets, eligible donors can help save lives and become heroes to patients in need.

One donation can save up to three lives.

Throughout the month of March, we'll be featuring stories about Maine residents who have been heroes to others and stories of the people they have helped.

Put on your superhero cape and join us on Wednesday, March 27!

How to Register:

- Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767

- Click GIVE BLOOD then FIND A BLOOD DRIVE

- Enter sponsor code "NEWSCENTERMAINE"

- Choose location and time, complete registration

The Red Cross Blood Donor App — available on (iOS) and (Android) devices — makes it easier to schedule and manage donation appointments. It also provides a way to track health history.

Through the app you can access RapidPass, which if completed will save you up to 15 minutes at the blood drive. It allows you to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online the morning of your appointment. You can also find it at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

Locations include:

1. Portland: Holiday Inn by the Bay (88 Spring St) 8AM-2PM

2. Rockland: Rockland Public Library (80 Union St) 10AM -3PM

3. Waterville: O'Brien's Event Center (375 Main St) 11AM -4PM

4. Bangor: Cross Insurance Center (515 Main St) 1PM - 6PM

5. Lewiston: Franco Center (46 Cedar St) 1PM - 6PM