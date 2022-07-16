13 Maine high school seniors awarded scholarships from Poland Spring

Poland Spring awarded its annual 'Good Science Scholarships' to 13 seniors who are planning to pursue a career in a number of different fields.

MAINE, Maine — Thirteen Maine high school seniors will get some financial help ahead of their transition to college.

Poland Spring awarded the $1,000 scholarship to students from certain schools who plan on pursuing a career in life science, physical science, earth science, engineering, or environmental science or policy.

“The Class of 2022 has faced a real challenge, dealing with the pandemic for a majority of their high school experience while continuing to excel in their studies,” Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring, said in a news release. “We are proud to make a difference in our local communities by inspiring environmental stewardship through our Poland Spring Good Science Scholarships program.”

Poland Spring has been giving out these annual scholarships every year since 2007. This year's recipients are below.

Poland Regional High School

Eliza Neal

Emma Turkington

Emma Bunyea

Gray-New Gloucester High School

Benjamin Pierce

Allison Kimball

Bonny Eagle High School

Shayla Harriman

Isabella Pothier

Elizabeth Forestiere

Thomas Horton

Cameron Ginter

Fryeburg Academy High School