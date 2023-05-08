12th Annual Miles for Mills 5K set for Memorial Day weekend

The annual race will raise proceeds for the Travis Mills Foundation on Sunday, May 28.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — REGISTER HERE.

Memorial Day weekend is a great opportunity to take the time to honor and celebrate those who served the country, and those still working hard to give back to their communities. Like the Travis Mills Foundation, which supports post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families.

Their programs help men and women overcome physical challenges, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

You can support our veterans by registering or volunteering for the 12th Annual Miles for Mills 5K at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, in Brunswick, Maine, at the Brunswick Landing, or virtually from any location you choose.

The founder of the organization, Travis Mills, was in the middle of his third tour in Afghanistan when he was hit by an IED 11 years ago. He lost both arms and legs and is one of only five quadruple amputees who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan to survive his injuries. And, he's still going strong with his second chance at life.

With his second chance, he's been hard at work for over a decade helping others going through similar challenges.

"We take veterans who have been through a physical injury and teach them how to do things adaptively," Mills said.

The Annual Miles for Mills 5K is a great event to register, volunteer, and support recalibrated veterans and their families throughout Maine. You can click here to get involved and show your support this year.

All proceeds from Miles for Mills benefit the Travis Mills Foundation's mission of supporting recalibrated veteran families in their life after service to our country. They support veteran families and those with the invisible wounds of war through their retreat in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine.