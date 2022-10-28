10th 'Thriller Throwdown' makes spooky return to Monument Square

More than 100 Mainers dressed head to toe in zombie outfits recreated the iconic Michael Jackson 'Thriller' music video after weeks of practice.

PORTLAND, Maine — On Dec. 2nd, 1983, the music video industry changed forever when Michael Jackson released the music video for his iconic song, "Thriller."

Like many Americans around the country, Kristin Sutton still remembers where she was when she saw the video for the first time

“I was at my friend Becky’s house for a sleepover," she said. “And I kind of lost my marbles when I saw that.”

She had the choreography down when she was just 13 years old. Sutton became obsessed with Jackson's music ever since. After years of working as a dance instructor in the Portland area, she had an idea to create a Thriller related flash mob.

“When she was thinking about putting this together, I was like, 'Of course, I’m in,'" Melissa Malone-Soutuyo said.

What Sutton didn't expect was Mainers loved learning the dance.

Thus began the annual Thriller Throwdown in Portland's Monument Square. Sutton said the numbers have grown over the years, and this Friday, she expects more than 100 dancers.

But, this is a serious routine.

Zombies must attend at least one rehearsal at the South Portland Community Center leading up to the performance. Over the course of a decade, Sutton said she's seen friendships form between people who participate every year.

“When we see each other at the first rehearsal, it’s a lot of hugs and excitement," Malone-Soutuyo said.

“For me, it’s all about the community and building friendships and relationships," dancer Katie Strait said.

Will Johnson is the star of this year's show as he will be playing Michael Jackson.

“It’s just one of the things that the community just loves," he added.

Although he admits he's nervous whenever he has to be Michael Jackson, Johnson loves going through the rehearsals and reconnecting with fellow dancers.

After all the choreography is squared away, the dancers have to undergo a serious transformation to become their best zombie selves.

“It takes me from head to toe, probably a solid hour to get totally 'zombified,'" Strait said.

“The transformation I go into as Michael, it’s a two-hour transformation," Johnson added. “The hair, the makeup, the jacket, the red pants. I feel like I’m him for a moment.”

New this year, the group will be taking donations to support Portland Youth Dance. There will also be a hip-hop routine and a crowd dance battle following the thriller dance.