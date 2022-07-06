'Lobster Lady,' 102, to be grand marshal for 2022 Lobster Festival Parade

The 2022 Big Parade theme is "We Are All Champions."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKLAND, Maine — The story of a 102-year-old Mainer still working hard in the lobster industry went viral in 2021. Now, she's set to be grand marshal of the Maine Lobster Festival Big Parade in Rockland this year.

A news release from the Maine Lobster Festival stated Virginia Oliver, the famed "Lobster Lady," will lead the parade on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

The parade will take place on Main Street and is one of the largest in the Pine Tree State.

Oliver's story went viral after NEWS CENTER Maine reported on it in 2021. Read more about her life and career here.

For more information on the Maine Lobster Festival, click here.