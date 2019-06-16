LEWISTON, Maine — Family and friends from the Lewiston community gathered last night to remember Donny Giusti, a 38-year-old man who was killed in a brawl last year.

Giusti died at Central Maine Medical Center, three days after a rock was thrown at his face in Kennedy Park during a fight.

Seventeen-year-old, Emmanuel Nkurrunziza was charged with Giusti's murder back in April along with 23-year-old Pierre Mousafiri and 13-year-old Lewiston boy.

In response to the violence, Lewiston residents hope to avoid any more unnecessary deaths by taking action to protect their town. A 10 p.m curfew and stronger park video surveillance are among just a few of their new safety measures.

RELATED: Teenager charged with manslaughter in 2018 beating death remains in custody

RELATED: Lewiston protest calls for an end to violence

RELATED: Man dies from injuries sustained in brawl at Lewiston's Kennedy Park