PORTLAND, Maine — In Portland, immigrant community leaders held a press conference to address the housing crisis for asylum seekers.

Leaders say they spoke with families at the Expo on Wednesday night about their future and what questions or concerns they had.

They say that they do not want this issue of finding housing for the families to be about politics, and that it is a humanitarian issue.

Leaders acknowledged the city was not prepared to take in this many people, but they are confident that they will find a solution that works for everyone.

They say they are looking at about 30 properties right now as housing options for asylum seekers, which range from Portland to Gardiner.

This story will be updated.