PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Legislature’s Health and Human Services committee voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse a bill that would require all Maine children to be tested for lead poisoning.

Under current law, any child between the ages of one and two and under MaineCare must undergo lead testing.

The proposed bill, called L.D. 1116, would establish a universal blood test for all Maine children ages one and two.

Community Concepts is on the ground level of the lead poisoning issue in Lewiston. The group supports L.D. 1116.

"The idea of being able to identify children as early as we can that may have been exposed to lead gives us a chance to stop any further harm to these children," said Shawn Yardley, CEO of Community Concepts.

Maine has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation. Yardley says Lewiston is particularly aggressive with their lead abatement program.

"Lead doesn’t know income. It is where it is, and people, if they don’t know it’s there -- their children are being exposed."

Community Concepts also finds that many people have a narrow understanding of the breadth of lead exposure.

"People have the idea of lead exposure being kids eating paint chips. And while that does happen -- it’s the dust, the crawling around on floors where the dust from windows that have been opened and closed and the paint is reduced to dust that you can’t even see. Well, that gets on children’s hands. And where do children put their hands? In their mouth," Yardley said.

Community Concepts estimates that about ninety percent of the housing stock here in downtown Lewiston has been impacted by lead, but the problem is lead extends far beyond the paint in someone's house.

And what’s happened up until now -- the screening may be "where do you live", but where you live doesn’t necessarily mean where you frequent. If you go to grandma’s house, if you go to a childcare center, lead could be present. Hopefully the childcare centers have been tested. But if it’s a private home, how would you know?

Yardley says knowing that lead exposure is preventable makes seeing the effects in children all the more devastating.

"It really is… It’s tragic. It’s tragic to see a small child that is not developing normally, simply because they were exposed to this poison," Yardley exclaimed.

Yardley says the endorsement is a step in the right direction, but there is still more work to be done.

"The next step in this process is to have the Legislature endorse that it will be raised through an additional fee on all paint sold in Maine. And I think the other piece is to help support doctor’s offices to be able to do this efficiently and effectively," Yardley says.

Community Concepts facilitates lead remediation and testing for free and for service if requested. They are also actively involved in building new housing with the City of Lewiston so that they can eliminate bad housing stock and give people a safer place to live.