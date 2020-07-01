AUGUSTA, Maine — There is a new push to increase the salary for Maine's governor—this time nearly double.

The State Compensation Commission has put forward a report that seeks to increase annual pay from $70,000 to $130,000.

The Commission approved the report unanimously Monday, according to The Portland Press Herald.

It is all in an effort to bring "meaningful change" in the compensation of the governor, lawmakers and judges.

The approved report recommends increasing the two-year stipend for legislators from $25,000 to $32,000.

It also looks to raise for pay for superior and district court judges by about $20,000 a year.

The current governor's salary ranks among the lowest in the nation, even in New England.

"The commission finds that the Maine governor's salary is embarrassingly low, suggesting a disrespect for the position and making Maine an outlier from the rest of the country," the report read.

Current salaries of New England governors (according to Ballotpedia):

Maine - $70,000

Vermont - $145,538

New Hampshire - $127,443

Massachusetts - $151,800

Rhode Island - $129,210

Connecticut $150,000

Governors of Maine have been paid $70,000 since 1987 when their salary increased from $35,000 a year.

Previous attempts to raise the governor's pay have failed in recent years. A bill in April 2019 proposing a $150,000 salary starting in 2023 died in the legislature.

Lawmakers are set to get back to work when the new legislative session begins on Wednesday.