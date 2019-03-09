EASTPORT, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Eastport, Maine says a potentially disastrous outcome was avoided after they helped the Canadian Coast Guard find a swimmer who had gone missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Eastport got a call for help on Monday, Sept. 2 around 1 a.m. to find a swimmer off the coast of Grand Manan Island who had gone missing, swimming at night in cold water with no survival gear.

The Coast Guards found the swimmer around 2:30 a.m. The swimmer had made it back to shore some distance from where they had gone into the water and was picked up by a rescue helicopter.

Canadian Coast Guard helicopter

U.S. Coast Guard Station Eastport

The Coast Guard said it was a "great ending to a potentially disastrous outcome. Had this individual not made it to shore, this story would not have a happy ending."

The U.S. Coast Guard said swimming at night in cold water with no survival gear in high current areas is extremely dangerous.

They cautioned that no matter when you are working or playing in the water people should always have the proper equipment and have a plan that someone else knows to avoid a similar situation.

