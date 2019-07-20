LEWISTON, Maine — Central Maine Power reported several power outages on Saturday.

According to Catherine Hartnett spokesperson for Central Maine Power a piece of equipment failed at a Lewiston Sub-station around 11:45 Saturday morning causing power outages to more than 2500 customers.

Hartnett said they have begun routing around the failure and are trying to bring customers gradually back up to power.

Around 600 plus CMP customers were also out of power in the Westbrook area.

Hartnett said that outage was due to a load issue from increased demand. The outage was fixed and power has been restored to those customers.