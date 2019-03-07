BIDDEFORD, Maine — Dozens took to the steps of Sen. Susan Collins' Biddeford office Tuesday evening with posters and loud-speakers in tow.

They all had one demand -- an end to the detention of migrant children and families along the Southern border.

"I'm very concerned about what's happening in these camps. I'm concerned that the children don't have food and water, several have died. I'm worried more are going to die," said demonstrator Helen Seder.



Crowds gathered outside the offices of senators around the country Tuesday, July 2 to demand action.

The advocacy group "Move On" encouraged people to use the hashtag #closethecamps, as they rallied from New York to Los Angeles. In Biddeford, residents said the conditions at the border constitute a humanitarian crisis.

"Adults can have disagreements in how they treat each other, but these are children we're talking about, and no civilized country should treat children the way these children are being treated. Whether or not they came here illegally or not -- they're kids. They don't deserve this," said Matt Brandi.

Demonstrators implored Senator Collins to speak up and step in.

"Cause she should be doing more", said Cameron Reny. "And Sen. Angus King should be doing more. and everybody should be doing more."



"I think she's let us down a little more recently. Just with Brett Kavanaugh and other things. So this is where the protest was being held, and it just felt like this seemed as an appropriate place to be as anywhere else in Maine," said demonstrator Leigh Campbell.

Many demonstrators in Biddeford Tuesday night remained hopeful that Sen. Collins will take their concerns to Washington.



"She's voted against some of the things that we've seen come up, and if she hears us, maybe she'll stand up for us -- so we're her constituents and she's supposed to represent us," Brandi said.

According to Senator Collins' office, the senator moved to advance legislation that provides a total of $4.59 billion for the border crisis, including $30 million to help communities that are experiencing an influx of asylum seekers.

Her office released a statement saying this about the bill:

“This bill provides badly needed funding to help address humanitarian needs arising out of the crisis on the southern border. I am especially pleased that the bill includes billions of dollars to address the appalling conditions—including a shortage of soap and toothpaste—many children are experiencing in DHHS custody. In addition, I am grateful that it contains $30 million in funding for communities like Portland that are struggling to cope with the expenses associated with a surge in families and children seeking asylum in our country,” said Senator Collins. “While some nearby communities are already pitching-in to help, and more than a thousand volunteers have stepped forward to help out, meeting the humanitarian needs of these asylum seekers should not fall only on the City of Portland or the people of Maine. We are facing a national crisis at our southern border, which requires a national solution.”



