First responders are on the scene of the crash on Airline Road.

Airline Road, also known as Route 9 in Clifton is closed due to a logging truck crash.

Penobscot County dispatchers say the crash happened after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The truck spilled its load across the entire road.

Emergency crews on scene expect to be working for several hours.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.