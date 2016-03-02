Tuesday will be much like Monday with high temperatures in the upper 70s with a little bit of sun. It'll stay humid too with dew points close to 70°. A couple showers or thunderstorms are possible. Pretty much repeat that Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms and high humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It looks like there will be a lot of rain on Thursday, around an inch in some spots. Expect clouds, showers, and thunderstorms all day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday looks much better! We'll have highs in the low to mid 80s and it'll be partly sunny.

Next weekend looks ok too as of right now. Partly cloudy both days with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower looks possible Saturday.

Jess

