PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — What appeared to be another serious incident this week in Presque Isle, turned out to be a false alarm.

Several police units responded to a call on Beacon Street in Presque Isle on Saturday afternoon.

Beacon Street is less than half a mile away from Northern Road, where a shooting took place earlier this week.

RELATED: 1 arrested, another still at large in Presque Isle shooting

RELATED: Gunman at large in northern Maine; Presque Isle communities on lockdown

Police received a call about a woman inside a home with a gun.

Presque Isle Police, State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and Fort Fairfield Police all responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, police discovered nobody was home.

Police stayed on scene for roughly thirty minutes. No arrests were made.

One of the suspects involved in the shooting on Northern Road in Presque Isle is still at large as of Saturday evening.