SACO, Maine — The city of Saco will pay former Police Chief Raynald Demers $116,000 and continue to pay for his health care for four years in exchange for his agreeing not to sue the municipality.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the agreement releases the city from all legal claims Demers might have brought.

The agreement was executed May 20, the same day that the city announced that Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were cleared of any wrongdoing following weeks of investigation into what are still unspecified allegations.

Demers’ attorney, Stacey Neumann, declined to comment on the agreement to the Portland Press Herald, and a message left for Demers' home with no response.

The $116,000 in cash payments will be disbursed in two equal parts spread over 2019 and 2020. Demers has already received the first check for $58,000. The next installment will be made after the start of 2020 but before March 2. Health care benefits will extend until July 1, 2023. Demers also received a one-time payment of $48,129.36 for his accrued sick time and vacation, but that was based on earned time he saved up during his nearly 35-year career.