PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Two bodies were discovered early Sunday morning after the State Police Tactical Team responded to a standoff at a residence at 728 Reach Road in Presque Isle.

The spokesman for the Maine State Police, Steve McCausland, tells NEWS CENTER Maine the standoff ended in a murder-suicide.

One of the bodies found in the home was an adult male and the other body was a child.

The two bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for autopsies that may take place Monday.