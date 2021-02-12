x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter's parents

A 15-year-old sophomore is accused of shooting and killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher, at Oxford High School.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went “far beyond negligence.” 

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says a gun “seems to have been just freely available” to Ethan Crumbley. 

McDonald says charges are still being considered against his parents. 

The 15-year-old Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan. 

The prosecutor says there are others “who should be held accountable." Investigators say the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley’s father last week.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

WATCH LIVE-Kim Potter Trial: Jury selection day 4