PORTLAND, Maine — Marking a century of service in Portland, Catherine Morrill Day Nursery is celebrating with a block party.

On June 1, you can “walk through history” highlighting the nursery’s five eras of childhood education in Portland. The open house will include period costumes, interactive games, face painting, music, and magic.

“It’s a big deal to hit the 100-year milestone, and we want to mark the occasion with some of the people who have made and continue to make, that possible,” said Executive Director Lori Moses.

There will be complimentary tours of Catherine Morrill and The Victoria Mansion.

It's happening at 96 Danforth Street in Portland from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.