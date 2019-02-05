LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police chief Brian O'Malley has announced that Officer Nicholas Meserve died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The 34-year-old Officer Meserve died at his home in Lewiston on Feb 8.

Chief O'Malley says that the police department does regular review with officers and that there was nothing to indicate that Officer Meserve may have been battling a drug dependency or addiction issue. He went on to say that he hopes it’s a reminder that the opioid epidemic touches the lives of many in the community regardless of their wealth, race, religion or profession.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency continues.

Chief O’Malley also said that the city is currently in negotiations with the police unions to establish a drug testing policy as a means of identifying potential substance use issues and providing resources for employees to deal with dependency or addiction issues.