The Meow Lounge in Westbrook offers a variety of classes and services while providing animal shelters across the state with a free space to showcase their kitties.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Meow Lounge in Westbrook is believed to be one of the first "cat cafés" of its kind in Maine.

Not only does it provide the community with a unique space, but it's also giving animal shelters across the state a chance to showcase their cats at no cost to them. So far, the lounge has helped find homes for more than 50 kitties up for adoption.

"I've done rescue work for over 30 years," Anne Beal said. Beal is the owner of the Meow Lounge. "I always felt like most animals don't have their own voice … it's a rewarding feeling, for sure, to be able to help."

Beal said when the idea for the café came to her initially, no one knew what she was talking about.

"I thought that it might be too much of an uphill battle for zoning and licensing and all that, so, I kind of just put it on the back burner," Beal said.

This summer, Beal officially opened her doors. The space, located at 630 Maine Street, offers a variety of classes and services. There are even monthly memberships for purchase. You can try a belly dancing class one night and then come back the next day for a study session. All the while you'll be surrounded by a dozen or more kitties ready to be adopted and brought home.

"We are trying to just keep it as much like a community space as possible," Beal said. "That's why we've got so many different activities."

Beal spent a good portion of her time adding a mix of items to her gift shop. There's an array of graphic t-shirts, animal toys, and other locally-made products ready for purchase.

"People talk about their blood pressure dropping and just the relaxation and just the feeling of calmness and so that's what I'm hoping that they'll just enjoy the experience and then the kitties," Beal said.

