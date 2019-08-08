PORTLAND, Maine — Casco Bay Lines was awarded a $3.44 million grant by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) on Thursday.

According to a release from Casco Bay Lines, the FTA grant is one of nine given out to other transit agencies across the nation in an effort to improve infrastructure. The competitive program funding was done through the Passenger Ferry Grant Program.

Senator Susan Collins was at the Casco Bay terminal alongside FTA Administrator, K. Jane Williams, while company representatives accepted the grant.

"Maine’s ferry services are critical components of our state’s transportation system, connecting our beautiful islands to the mainland. I strongly advocated for this funding," Collins said.

Collins is a longtime advocate for the ferry service, in fact, she helped them receive two other grants in 2016 and 2018.

When the Casco Bay Lines ferry terminal got started in 1988, it was only made to hold 500,000 people. Today, it handles more than 1.1 million annually.

Hank Berg, General Manager of Casco Bay Lines, believes the money will create a brighter future for ferry-riders.

“The competitive grant funding awarded today will enable us to improve service and safety for the island populations in the coming years at predicted rates of ridership growth,” Berg said, "we’re extremely grateful for the steadfast support of Senator Susan Collins, the Federal Transit Administration, the State of Maine and our partners in the region who enthusiastically supported our application.”

