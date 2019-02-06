THOMASTON, Maine — A Wiscasset woman is in jail after her car came close to clipping a police officer standing on the side of the road, police say.

Hannah Hewes was taken into custody by Thomaston Police where she was charged with numerous felonies, including possession of heroin.

On Friday, May 31, Officers Noah Stevens and Elizabeth Hart were parked in the breakdown land when police say a vehicle approached at a high rate of speed. Officer Steven did not have time to move as the vehicle narrowly missed him by a couple of feet.

A Knox County Sheriff's deputy was pursuing the vehicle and then Thomaston officers joined the chase. It ended without incident and Hewes was taking to Knox County Jail.