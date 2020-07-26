Car drives into baseball stands and playground at Deering Oaks Park

Police are investigating after a car that reportedly drove into baseball stands and through a park in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are on the scene of a car that reportedly drove into the stands at a baseball field and stopped in a playground in Portland's Deering Oaks Park.

It happened after 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

A witness at the field says there was a U14 baseball doubleheader game underway, with parents sitting around the outskirts of the field watching the second game.

"A woman came running through yelling, 'Get out of the way, get out of the way,'" said Barbara, from Portsmouth, New Hampshire. "I heard a rumble... then I saw this black car just come screaming through, hit the bleachers where there was two gentlemen sitting."

Barbara says one of the men was elderly and she saw him fly through the air after impact, and the other man was pinned in the stands. First responders reportedly extricated him from the mangled seats.

A police trooper in the stands instructed parents and players to move out of the way, according to the witness.

The car ended up in a nearby playground where it reportedly damaged park equipment but did not hit any children playing at the time.

Police have not immediately released details about the alleged driver and passenger.