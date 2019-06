FRYEBURG, Maine — A car crashed into an excavator bucket in a construction zone in Fryeburg on Saturday.

Police say a 74-year-old man from Chatham, New Hampshire was driving his 2012 Ford Taurus on Fish Street when his car crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the excavator bucket.

Both the man and his 76-year-old wife were treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash is said to be driver inattention.