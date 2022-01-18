Car crashes into Dayton home, prompting gas leak

DAYTON, MAINE, Maine — Emergency crews responded to the scene of an incident in Dayton Tuesday night where a car crashed into a home on Buzzell Road.
According to Biddeford dispatchers and fire officials on the scene, the road was closed to traffic from Steel Road to Waterhouse Road.
Officials said there was an active gas leak when they responded to the scene, but they were able to get it under control.
Neither the driver of the car nor anyone inside the home was seriously injured in the crash, officials on scene told NEWS CENTER Maine.
Maine State Police as well as the Goodwins Mills Fire Department responded to the incident.
