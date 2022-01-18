Car crashes into Dayton home, prompting gas leak

A portion of Buzzell Road is closed to traffic as police and fire crews respond to the scene.

DAYTON, MAINE, Maine — Emergency crews responded to the scene of an incident in Dayton Tuesday night where a car crashed into a home on Buzzell Road.

According to Biddeford dispatchers and fire officials on the scene, the road was closed to traffic from Steel Road to Waterhouse Road.

#BREAKING A car has crashed into a home on Buzzel Rd in Dayton tonight. First responders tell me this caused a gas leak which, has been resolved. Crews now working to clear the car @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/csMKsNOYNn — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) January 19, 2022

Officials said there was an active gas leak when they responded to the scene, but they were able to get it under control.

Neither the driver of the car nor anyone inside the home was seriously injured in the crash, officials on scene told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Maine State Police as well as the Goodwins Mills Fire Department responded to the incident.