Car chase and crash in Waterville/Fairfield

15-year-old girl crashes car in Fairfield after Waterville Police dropped the chase

WATERVILLE, Maine — A 15-year-old girl was treated for injuries after police say she took officers on a chase and then crashed a car in Fairfield.

Around 9:30 on Friday night, September 3, Fairfield Police say its officers were called about a vehicle pursuit in Waterville, in which the car was traveling towards Fairfield. At the time, the pursuit was on Drummond Avenue in Waterville, which becomes Savage Street in Fairfield.

Once officers from Fairfield began to respond to the chase, they were told that Waterville Police had dropped the pursuit. Moments later, Fairfield police got a call about a car crash on Savage Street in Fairfield.

Police say that when they arrived at the crash scene, officers learn the car involved in the crash was the vehicle that had been pursued by Waterville Police.

The officer investigating the crash says the driver was a 15-year-old girl from the Skowhegan area. The officer also reports five parked cars were struck and damaged in the crash.