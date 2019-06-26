CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Imagine leaving home in the morning, only to return later in the day to find your home had been intruded...and left spotless.

That's just what happened to a Cape Elizabeth resident, who lives on Shore Road, on June 19. According to the Cape Elizabeth Police Department, the man left the door to his house unlocked for a plumber expected to make repairs during the day.

When he returned home, he found his house cleaned, and even a load of laundry washed. He reported a burglary to the police.

After looking into it, the police say they found a cleaning service had been hired to clean a short-term rental property nearby and accidentally cleaned the wrong house!

No charges were filed.