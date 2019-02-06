BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department has released the identity of a woman hit and killed by a 17-year-old male driver Saturday evening.

66-year-old Linda Schupe of Buxton died from her injuries after the accident. According to police, Schupe was raking her lawn by the side of the road when the 17-year-old hit her with his car.

The accident took place on Maine Street near Salmon Falls Road on June 1.

Police have not released the name of the juvenile driver. The woman had life-threatening injuries before they arrived at the scene.

The Saco Police Department is working with Buxton police to help reconstruct the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.