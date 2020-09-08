Buxton Police urges residents to lock doors

The Buxton Police Department says it is "working a situation" and will update people when more information is available

BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department is asking residents in the area of 4A and 71 Main St. to remain inside their homes and lock their doors.

Officials would not share further details at this time.

Past 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, the Buxton Police Department posted on Facebook:

"RESIDENTS IN THE AREA OF 4A AND 71 MAIN ST ARE ADVISED TO REMAIN INSIDE WITH DOORS LOCKED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. BUXTON POLICE IS WORKING A SITUATION AND WILL UPDATE WHEN WE HAVE FURTHER INFORMATION."