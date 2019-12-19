AUGUSTA, Maine — The Governor's Task Force has finalized its report on how to regulate a class of chemicals that are linked to serious health problems, including immune system problems and organ cancers.

Members of the Governor's PFAS task force have been meeting since late last spring. The so-called 'forever chemicals' never fully break down and can be found in everything from pizza boxes, furniture, carpet and firefighting foam.

Their report outlines seven recommendations including requiring all community water systems to be tested for PFAS-- and to notify customers if chemicals' are detected. The exact level will be determined later.

The testing does not include private wells. An estimated 51-percent of Mainers rely on residential well water. Members held off on recommending setting new limits for PFAS in drinking water because federal EPA officials are expected to release new rules, possibly next year.

"All the science coming out including the federal government, a much lower level is needed to protect people," Patrick MacRoy, the Deputy Director of the Environmental Health Strategy Center, said.

Task force members also heard from Fred Stone. Stone's century-old dairy farm was shut down following widespread contamination.

The contamination on Stone's farm came from bio-sludge that was spread on his 90-acre farm for nearly 30 years. Stone testified in favor of changing the statute of limitations for private property owners to sue manufacturers of the chemicals for financial compensation.

More information on the Maine PFAS Task Force report can be found here.

RELATED: Lisbon Water District to monitor water following PFAS report

RELATED: PFAS chemicals showing up in public water supplies in Maine, according to CDC

RELATED: State officials wants to crack down on PFAS polluters



