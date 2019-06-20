PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police caught several drivers in the Portland area on Wednesday driving distracted by cellphones.

Troopers in the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit looked for distracted driving in commercial vehicles and for other aggressive or distracted drivers near large commercial trucks.

Troopers in this detail used a commercial vehicle to be able to see the same view that professional commercial drivers see every day on our Maine Highways. They caught several people driving with phones in their hands or in their view.

The Maine Legislature just passed the hands-free law, requiring drivers to keep their hands off their cellphones at all times while driving.

The law still allows for hands-free use of phones in the car. New Hampshire and Vermont have similar laws.

"Commercial Vehicle fatalities and unsafe operation around commercial motor vehicles are on the rise nationwide. Be safe, use a seatbelt and do not drive while distracted," police wrote on Facebook.