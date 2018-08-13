Magpie Salute – High Water 1 – CD, vinyl

This is two guitar players and a bass player from The Black Crowe's, including founding member Rich Robinson. (His brother, Chris, was the singer, but he’s in his own band now.) It’s roots rock/southern rock, somewhere around in there. It’s good, but not as exciting as those early Black Crowe's albums were.

Madden NFL 19

I’ll play it over the weekend and let you know what is different from Madden NFL 18. In this game you play American Soccer.

Death Grips – Year of the Switch – CD, cassette

No really. It’s coming out on tape too. Vinyl will be out next month. Death Grips are kind of coming out of hip-hop, but they throw in so many other things, there’s no way you could confuse them for Kanye West.

Avengers: Infinity War DVD, Blu-ray

We know what this is, right?

Shock And Awe – DVD, Blu-ray

It’s fitting that a film about propaganda is a victim of propaganda itself. Shock and Awe really is a direct-to-video that had a very limited theatrical release after it had been streaming for a month. People are using the low box office numbers to say it bombed. The film is about reporters at Knight Ridder newspapers who were skeptical about what they were hearing from the government in the lead up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003. It might be a little dry because it’s about reporters and not actually about “shock and awe.”

