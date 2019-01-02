LEWISTON, Maine — "When you come into school, you know you're tired," explained Savannah Leonard, a sophomore at Lewiston High School. "Then when you come and see all this color, it just wakes you up!"

Savannah Leonard and her friends are brushing up on their painting skills when they could be at lunch instead.

They're painting massive murals outside the busy cafeteria. A tricky task with all the foot traffic.

Benjamin Ndamukunda, another student, said it can be a distraction.

"All the people around us. It's really hard to focus," said Ndamukunda. "I think that's probably the most challenging part about painting."

The paintings feature prominent leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and Maya Angelou.

It's not part of a class.

"These images are important to them," said digital media teacher, Deanna Ehrhardt.

It's something Ehrhardt encouraged her students to do at her previous school in the Midwest. Now she's brought the project here.

"They do this in their free time," she said. "So if they're caught up in class, or if they want to spend their lunch or some will use study hall. It's pretty nice."

The students say they want all who walk these halls to feel a sense of belonging.

"We have a lot of immigrants in this school," said Leonard. "And a lot of people who are different, there's over a thousand people in this school. So it's a good way to symbolize and make them feel at home."

Leonard says she has no plans of slowing down soon.

"We're not just representing people of color. It's everyone. What I'm hoping to do next is Frida Kahlo because she's amazing."