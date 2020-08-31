Brunswick man dies on Sebago Lake while tubing behind boat

Corey Wilcox, 37, was being towed behind a pontoon when he started showing signs of medical distress

CASCO, Maine — A Brunswick man died while tubing on Sebago Lake Sunday afternoon.

Officials say 37-year-old Corey Wilcox was being towed behind a pontoon boat when he started showing signs of medical distress. The boat slowed and stopped to help him.

Several passengers from the pontoon boat entered the water to help Wilcox who was not wearing a life jacket. Another boat in the vicinity also helped to pull Wilcox aboard.

The boaters made efforts to save him but were unsuccessful. Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

In addition to Wilcox who was on the tube, the boat contained five adults including the driver, who were out on the boat for a work outing. The incident took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, on New Place Cove near Point Sebago.

The 22-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat was rented from Port Harbor Marine.

Water conditions were very rough on the lake which may have contributed to the incident. Wilcox was taken to Halls Funeral Home in Casco where the Medical Examiner’s Office plans to perform an exam.