Brother offers reward for help with unsolved homicide case

CARIBOU, Maine — A man has spent six years saving money so he can offer a $10,000 reward for information that helps solve the case of the death of his brother in northern Maine.

Firefighters found the body of 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke of Caribou on Sept. 24, 2015, after responding to a house fire.

Zernicke’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.

The case remains unsolved. Zernicke’s brother, Joe Bourgoine, said he’s hopeful the reward will motivate someone to come forward.