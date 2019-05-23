FREEPORT, Maine — Fresh milk from the farm and craft beer from the tap. The connection here: Solar power.

"It's no secret that a brewery is a manufacturing plant. We have very large industrial motors and It takes a lot of power," said Dan Kleban, co-founder of Maine Beer Company.

Kleban co-founded the Freeport brewery a decade ago. Dave Herring is the executive director of Wolfe's Neck Center, also in Freeport.

"Just reducing our use of fossil fuels is not enough," said Herring.

The two have linked up to help each other and the planet.

"Our goal is by 2030 is to be generating more energy through renewable energy than we use," said Kleban.

Kleban has run out of space at the brewery for more solar panels. Herring has space above a new dairy barn. Their hurdle? The cost.

Revision Energy installed the system and helped secure financing.

But this is where Maine Beer Company comes in. They donated $25,000 so when Wolfe's Neck Center is ready, they'll be able to purchase the solar array.

"I don't care if that power is going directly back to my brewery, if I can buy panels for non-profits that otherwise couldn't afford to buy them, and they use that energy in my mind in the global world that we're living in we're offsetting just as much of our carbon footprint," said Kleban.

Wolfe's Neck Center and Maine Beer Company are now steps closer to mopping up their carbon footprints.

"This, along with another array that we put on another one of our barns will make us about 50% solar powered this year," said Herring.

"We want people to be able to drink our beer and be able to drink the best beer possible," said Kleban. "And also feel good about doing it knowing what's going into that beer is coming from a good place."

