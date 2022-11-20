Brewer's 'Food AND Medicine's' annual Solidarity Harvest event returned bigger than ever this year

Volunteers showed up Sunday to prepare meal boxes in preparation for Thanksgiving Day.

BREWER, Maine — With many preparing for a Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, every year volunteers at Food AND Medicine in Brewer recognize acquiring ingredients may not be so easy for some Mainers.

This past weekend, the group ran the organization's 20th annual Solidarity Harvest to give back to neighbors in the area who might need a helping hand this time of year.

"You learn a lot every year, we've increased the number of boxes we're producing from fifteen hundred to sixteen hundred this year so that obviously comes with its challenges but I think we're rising to them," volunteer coordinator Johnny Sanchez said.

The annual event first started in 2003, in response to support laid-off union workers when times were tough. Now, faith communities, farmers, unions, and businesses come together every year from across the state to help gather produce and package meals to share.

Over 1,600 meal boxes were filled with fresh, locally-grown produce and ingredients to create a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal, the biggest year yet for the group.

"No one is donating to us, we don't bargain with the farmers, we give them whatever their asking price is cause we want to support them on that end," Sanchez said.

Volunteer coordinator Jason Calhoun helped out with the event two years in a row and said the circle of support the program brings to and from the community is heartwarming.