Brewer man killed in car crash in Bangor

Bangor Police are investigating a two-car crash that killed a 40-year-old Brewer man on Saturday night

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a 40-year-old Brewer man.

According to Bangor Police spokesperson Wade Betters, around 9:20 on Saturday night, the Bangor Police Department was called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Oak Street and Washington Street in Bangor.

Police say Raymond Charloux III was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The other car was driven by a man from Missouri. He and a passenger were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.